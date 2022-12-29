Appeals court halts federal takeover of Mississippi jail

A judge has found “ongoing unconstitutional conditions” for prisoners there.
(piqsels)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 8:42 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s largest county has won a legal victory in its effort to stave off a rare federal takeover of a jail.

A judge has found “ongoing unconstitutional conditions” for prisoners there.

The U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday stayed a lower court’s order putting the Raymond Detention Center in Jackson into receivership until it rules on the county’s motion for reconsideration.

A receiver appointed by a federal judge had been scheduled to assume operational control over the jail on the first day of 2023.

The appeals court sent the case back to the lower court for further proceedings.

Most Read

Two bodies were found inside a house that burned Monday, Dec. 26, in the Pearl River community...
Two bodies found inside burned house on tribal land
Alexia Rushing anchored Good Morning Meridian from November 1980 to September 1994
Long time Good Morning Meridian anchor passes away
Gregory Dillon Corsello is charged with breaking into convenience stores.
Arrest made in recent Laud. Co. burglaries
MBI issues endangered/missing alert for 3 young girls from Belden, Miss.
Endangered/missing alert issued for 3 young girls from Belden, Miss.
The Clarke County Sheriff’s Department is still looking for Tyler Mashburn, wanted for leaving...
Mashburn still wanted by Clarke County

Latest News

The Mississippi Parole Board chairman says the state is releasing fewer inmates because the...
Mississippi paroling fewer inmates despite more eligibility
United Furniture is laying off its employees.
Mississippi-based furniture company lays off 2,700 workers
Hospital bed
Over half of Mississippi’s rural hospitals risk closing
Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers (2) passes against East Tennessee State during the...
Mississippi St. sets records, blasts East Tennessee St. 56-7