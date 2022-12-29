FIRST ALERT: Localized flooding is possible Friday into Saturday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The bitter cold temps are gone for the rest of this year, and we’ll have more milder mornings and afternoons to enjoy. Thursday morning with hover around 50 degrees with afternoon highs reaching around 70 degrees. There will be more clouds in place, and some isolated showers are possible...especially in the morning.

FIRST ALERT:

Friday starts with mid 50s, but the highs may only reach the mid-upper 60s (still above the average) due to clouds and rain. An area of low pressure is expected to ride along a frontal boundary, and it’ll bring rounds of rain to our area by Friday afternoon. Rain will remain likely through Friday night into Saturday morning, and rainfall estimates of 1-2″ (locally up to 3″) will be possible. Localized flooding is a concern, so have a plan if you live in an area prone to flooding. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates.

That system will move out in time for us to enjoy dry New Year’s Eve plans. So, after 3PM on Saturday, rain isn’t expected. By Sunday morning, temps will hover near 50 degrees, and the afternoon brings lots of sunshine with highs in the low 70s.

Monday, the Storm Prediction Center has parts of our area under a potential for severe storms. It’s still days away, and we have time to monitor this possible threat. Regardless, make sure to stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates as we get closer.

We’ll keep mild temps through the middle of the first week of 2023, but models are hinting at a cold front bringing some cooler weather to our area by the end of next week. Stay tuned...

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.