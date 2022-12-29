Light scattered showers can be expected through the morning

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Thursday! We are one day away from the weekend, and light rain showers will be over the area through the morning. Most of us are staying dry and clear of the rain. Temperatures are warming up nicely and we can expect a highs in the lower 70s today. Overnight lows have increased into the 50s thankful that trend will continue into next week.

First Alert:

Friday brings us some heavy downpours. The risk for flash flooding is possible as heavy will stay over the area beginning around lunchtime through Friday evening. Carry your umbrella through Saturday morning, showers will clear out New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Rain will return Monday with the possibility of severe storms. Rain will last through the early part of next week. Stay safe and have a great day!

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.