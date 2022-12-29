Meridian police chief response to criticism

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Chief Deborah Young put to rest some of the criticism she has heard ever since she became the chief.

“I endured a lot of criticism. I heard that I am not qualified for the position. I still come in and do what I am supposed to do. I am still learning. This is a position that when you are placed as a police chief you learn. I am still learning. I work hard at what I do. These officers work hard at what they do. Being the first female as the police chief has been very challenging. I still come in, I push forward, and keep doing what I need to do. I think it may have been difficult for some people to accept that a female is now in this type of this position. I am not the face they thought that shouldn’t be here, but I’m here,” said Young.

Chief Young also said she still is in the process of completing her mandatory training for chief, which requires her to be out of town.

Business owner and long-time resident Jim McGinnis said the violence in the city is affecting businesses as well as tourism.

“What do we have? We have a great environment. It is the best in my entire lifetime – Meridian has never been even better. It can all be lost by just a random act of violence in front of our restaurants or one of our museums. So, from a property standpoint and safety for my employees, I am concerned about any crime that might happen in downtown Meridian,” said McGinnis.

McGinnis also said the community coming together to help make Meridian safer could be a solution.

“We are all citizens of Meridian – let’s fix it. Everybody will benefit,” said McGinnis.

Community leader Gerald Hudson said young people are dying because of what they are trying to survive, which is their environment. He shares a story of a 12-year-old carrying a gun for protection in his neighborhood.

“I said I’m going to get that gun out of his hand. I brought him a basketball. We went down the basketball court, and he played basketball in front of the house. It got the gun hidden, but it didn’t get the gun out of his life because of violence,” said Hudson.

Hudson believes a big percentage of the shootings are gang-related. So he spoke to a young gang member to learn how would a young person get involved in that type of lifestyle.

“We asked how you get into a gang. Bored and have nothing to do at home. How do you get out of the gang? Well, you can’t walk out of the gang – you have to be carried out. Then they said, you have to stop hanging around with those guys that are in the gang. You got to bag out then they won’t feel you. You can get out that way,” said Hudson.

The city’s communication director confirmed that Meridian has recorded 15 homicides this year. So far, that’s two fewer than in 2021.

Mayor Jimmie Smith said he is rebuilding the department from the inside out by working with other agencies, hiring more officers, adding a special operation unit, and even training people to operate a drone for the department.

