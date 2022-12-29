Renovations being planned for Frank Cochran Center

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Davis Purdy Architects was chosen By the Meridian City Council to come up with the blueprints for renovations to the Frank Cochran Center. The revamped building will be a 15,000 square foot space that will be able to be subdivided for different uses.

Architect Mark Davis said the Parks and Recreation office will be moved into the building.

“We just started so it will be a little while before we have anything to show. We will be four months out from a final design. We will then put it out for bid. Hopefully, construction starts later this year. There’s a lot of damage to the exterior of the metal part of the building. Part of this project is going to be to pull that off, put new panels on the building, and have some kind of entrance feature that dresses up the front of the building,” said Davis.

Mayor Jimmie Smith is seeking a $5 million bond issue, with $1 million slated for the Cochran Center renovations.

