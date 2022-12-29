Southwest cancellations cause chaos for passengers at Jackson, Miss. airport

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Southwest Airlines flight cancellations were the Grinch that stole Christmas for many passengers. According to Southwest’s CEO, it is the largest carrier in the country impacted by the weather with the large fleet of airplanes and flight crews out of position in dozens of locations.

It also impacted those flying in and out of Jackson Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport.

“[On] Christmas Eve, we were in the airport for 12 hours. Christmas Day we spent the night in the airport,” said Francine Johnson.

The Christmas holiday was a nightmare for the elementary school student assistant and her grandson. They were supposed to have a direct flight from Baltimore to Jackson. Southwest cancellations ruined those plans.

They drove from Baltimore to Richmond Virginia then flew to Atlanta. But the flight to Jackson was canceled.

“I just decide I wanted to take a rental car from Atlanta and drove down to Jackson,” said Johnson. “So we drove down to Jackson which was very costly because that rental car cost about $500.00.”

They are still searching for luggage and will be returning to Baltimore by train. Kari Thomas made it to Texas this weekend, but her flight back to Jackson was canceled Tuesday night.

“I was on hold for like two, two and a half hours until I just hung up and went to sleep,” said Thomas. “And then I booked myself a flight for United to get back to Jackson today.”

Southwest CEO Bob Jordan said he is truly sorry for the inconvenience to customers. He said after days of trying to operate as much of the full schedule across the busy holiday weekend, the company reached a decision point to significantly reduce flying to catch up.

“Our plan for the next few days is to fly a reduced schedule and reposition our people and planes, and we’re making headway and we’re optimistic to be back on track before next week,” said Jordan.

Customers can contact Southwest to rebook or request a refund at the Southwest Airlines website. Jackson Evers officials say flight information is updated in real-time and suggest passengers go to iflyjan.com for flight status.

