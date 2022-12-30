Biloxi man sentenced to federal prison for crash killing Keesler airman

Emmett Jason Bennett, 25, was sentenced in U.S. District Court several months after he pleaded guilty to aggravated DUI.(Harrison County Sheriff's Department)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 8:19 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A Biloxi man has been sentenced to a decade in federal prison for crashing his truck at Keesler Air Force Base while under the influence of drugs, killing one airman and injuring three others in July 2021.

Emmett Jason Bennett, 25, was sentenced in U.S. District Court several months after he pleaded guilty to aggravated DUI.

Authorities say Bennett was working as a civilian contractor for the base in July 2021 when his truck plowed into four airmen who were walking. Prosecutors say drug tests confirmed Bennett had fentanyl and other drugs in his system.

Bennett will now serve 10 years in prison, with five years of supervised release.

Family remembers airman killed at Keesler Air Force Base married just one month prior

