Children’s Museum hosts an annual fundraiser to ring in the new year

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The second annual Midnight at the Museum is December 31 at the Mississippi Children’s Museum of Meridian, and preparations for this event have already begun.

This is a fun way to ring in the new year, but it is also a very important fundraiser. Tickets for Midnight at the Museum are 150 dollars, but that covers everything from food to entertainment.

Without this fundraiser, the museum would not be able to reach the community as it does now.

“Midnight at the Museum is our annual fundraiser to help support the mission and the vision of the Mississippi children’s Museum Meridian throughout the course of the year. We see so many children and families from all over the community and all over the country, and the work that we do and the money that we raise at this event helps ensure that we can be accessible for generations and generations to come and to all of the community,” said Chair Person of Midnight at the Museum, Liz Wilson.

To purchase tickets, you can go to the Mississippi Children’s Museum of Meridian’s website, and the children’s museum would also like to thank everyone who volunteered because, without them, this event would not be possible.

