Couple robbed on Bourbon Street after entering vehicle they thought was rideshare, NOPD says

A man and his wife were robbed in the French Quarter as thousands descend upon New Orleans for...
A man and his wife were robbed in the French Quarter as thousands descend upon New Orleans for the weekend’s festivities.(WVUE FOX 8)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 9:21 AM CST
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man and his wife were robbed in the French Quarter as thousands descend upon New Orleans for the weekend’s festivities.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the couple flagged down what they believed to be a rideshare vehicle in the 200 block of Bourbon Street just after 5 a.m. on Dec. 30.

Once the couple realized they were not going to their requested destination, police say they attempted to exit the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle demanded their cell phones and the victims complied and fled, the NOPD says.

It’s the second incident this week in the heart of the French Quarter as visitors arrive for college football’s Sugar Bowl between Alabama and Kansas State and New Year’s Eve celebrations on Saturday.

On Wednesday, a 29-year-old man died after being shot at the corner of Bourbon and Toulouse Streets in broad daylight. The NOPD says the victim had been shot multiple times around 1:47 p.m. He was transported to a hospital where he died, according to Hans Ganthier, commander of the NOPD’s Eighth District.

The 16-year-old perpetrator of the fatal shooting was apprehended a few blocks away on Rampart Street by officers from the Eighth and First districts, Ganthier said.

