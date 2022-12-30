Deer hunting season is almost over

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Luke Atkins of Atkins Taxidermy in Union, MS has been a taxidermist for 17 years. Atkins became a taxidermist because of his love of being outdoors, trapping, and being around animals. He said the time to harvest that monster buck is now.

“This is the prime time to be in the woods right now. It’s the rut, the bucks are starting to chase the doe and if you if you’re after that monster buck, now’s your best time to get him,” said Atkins.

While you can go to school to be a taxidermist, Atkins says he’s learned the trade with his mentor and friend, Joey Murphy. “You about can’t do it without having a mentor, somebody to help you along the way.”

Atkins said the largest Buck he’s taxidermied was a 32-point. When asked how many times a season he gets the chance to go hunting, Atkins answered “Every Day.” He’s passing the love of the outdoors down to his children too; his son Axl got his first buck at just 5 years old.

Axl bagged his first buck at just 5 years old. (Luke Atkins)

You can find more info on Atkins Taxidermy and see some of the harvested deer he is working on by visiting his Facebook page, Atkins Taxidermy.

