FIRST ALERT: There’s a flood risk for Friday

Our next rain maker arrives on Friday, and it’ll bring the potential for 1-3 inches of rain (locally, more is possible). There will be some high rainfall rates as this system moves in, so heavy rain moving over the same areas (or slowly moving over an area) could lead to localized flooding . The heavy rain will move in after 8AM (from west to east)...leading to likely rain for our entire area by Midday. From there, rounds of rain will continue into the afternoon...tapering off by the evening to isolated showers. We’ll continue with isolated showers overnight, but a more scattered coverage is expected by early Saturday morning as the upper-level component to this system moves by.

Thankfully, the rain moves out by Saturday afternoon. So, your New Year’s Eve evening plans should go off without a hitch as you ring in the new year! Expect sunshine for the first day of 2023.

As for temps, mid 60s are expected for Friday, but 70s return for the holiday weekend. We’ll keep 70s into the start of next week, but we’ll also have to watch for a risk of severe storms Monday into Tuesday . Make sure to stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates as we get closer.

