FIRST ALERT: There’s a flood risk for Friday

Rainfall estimates of 1-3" Possible (Locally more)
Rainfall estimates of 1-3" Possible (Locally more)(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Our next rain maker arrives on Friday, and it’ll bring the potential for 1-3 inches of rain (locally, more is possible). There will be some high rainfall rates as this system moves in, so heavy rain moving over the same areas (or slowly moving over an area) could lead to localized flooding. The heavy rain will move in after 8AM (from west to east)...leading to likely rain for our entire area by Midday. From there, rounds of rain will continue into the afternoon...tapering off by the evening to isolated showers. We’ll continue with isolated showers overnight, but a more scattered coverage is expected by early Saturday morning as the upper-level component to this system moves by.

Thankfully, the rain moves out by Saturday afternoon. So, your New Year’s Eve evening plans should go off without a hitch as you ring in the new year! Expect sunshine for the first day of 2023.

As for temps, mid 60s are expected for Friday, but 70s return for the holiday weekend. We’ll keep 70s into the start of next week, but we’ll also have to watch for a risk of severe storms Monday into Tuesday. Make sure to stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates as we get closer.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two bodies were found inside a house that burned Monday, Dec. 26, in the Pearl River community...
Two bodies found inside burned house on tribal land
Gregory D. Corsello is charged with breaking into convenience stores.
Arrest made in recent Laud. Co. burglaries
Alexia Rushing anchored Good Morning Meridian from November 1980 to September 1994
Long time Good Morning Meridian anchor passes away
Mayor Jimmie Smith addressed Tuesday of the 15 homicides this year; along with criticism of the...
Meridian police chief responds to criticism
Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents

Latest News

Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - December 29th, 2022
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - December 29th, 2022
Wind gust over 20 mph
Light scattered showers can be expected through the morning
Rainfall estimates of 1-3" possible
FIRST ALERT: Localized flooding is possible Friday into Saturday
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - December 28th, 2022
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - December 28th, 2022