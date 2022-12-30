First Alert: Weather Alert Day

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Fri-YAY! The southern potion of Choctaw county, all of Clarke county and the small potion of Newton county are under a level 1 marginal risk for severe weather today. This is a low end threat, but severe thunderstorms are moving across the area bringing the possibility for flash flooding, damaging wind gust and a tornado cannot be ruled out.

Heavy rain is already organizing over the Mississippi river and is headed into our area this morning as early as 8 am. 2-3 inches of rainfall is possible so watch for localized flooding, and remember to never drive through any flooded roadways. All of the viewing area should remain weather aware as showers and storms will last through later on this evening. Stay up to date with Storm Team 11 by downloading the free WTOK Weather app.

