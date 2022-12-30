Human remains found in Meridian

Police lights and caution tape.f
Police lights and caution tape.
By Ross McLeod
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County Corner confirmed the discovery of human remains on December 29, 2022.

Cobler says that the remains were found off Third Avenue and E street. He also added that the remains were at least two years old and that there were no signs of injuries.

Cobler said with remains being this old; there is no way of identifying the body.

