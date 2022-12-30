Millsaps postpones basketball games amid water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Millsaps College postponed two basketball games this week, due to the city’s ongoing water crisis, including its matchup originally slated for Friday against Huntingdon College.

Updated dates and times for those games have yet to be announced, according to Millsaps College Athletics Twitter account.

.@MillsapsMBB's games on Thursday vs. Belhaven and Friday vs. Huntingdon have been postponed. Updated dates and times are TBA at this time. 🗓🏀 pic.twitter.com/IvKvYmIcR3 — Millsaps College Athletics (@MajorAthletics) December 28, 2022

As of Friday morning, water pressure at the college’s campus had been restored, said Director of Communications and Engagement John Sewell.

The water crisis comes as Millsaps was out for the winter break, meaning relatively few students were on campus at the time.

“We don’t have anybody on campus,” he said. “If this is when you have water issues, this is when you do it.”

During the previous crisis in August and September, Millsaps had to cancel in-person classes due to a lack of running water. The college also had to bring in mobile shower units and portable toilets to accommodate students who were living on campus.

According to its website, Millsaps’ offices reopen on January 4, and residence halls open for transfer students on January 13 and on January 15 for returning students. Spring classes begin on January 17.

Jackson remains under a city-wide boil water notice.

