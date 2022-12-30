Mississippi bridge collapses; no injuries reported

Jackson Point Bridge
Jackson Point Bridge(WLBT)
By Jordon Gray
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - A bridge collapsed in Woodville, Mississippi, at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

The Wilkinson County Emergency Management Agency says a rig driving across the Jackson Point Bridge fell through. The emergency management agency is working with Delta Workover to remove its rig from the bridge. Fortunately, no injuries occurred.

County officials say they have been working to assess the needs of residents that live on the northwest side of the Buffalo River.

The Jackson Point Bridge serves as the main entrance to that section of the county which houses secondary homes, a press release says.

Officials are also working to identify various methods to evacuate roughly 25 residents from that area.

“We’ve been in contact with those residents,” Wilkinson County EMA Director Mattie Powell said. “We have no unmet needs at this time, and we are working quickly to get these people to their primary homes or other sheltering.”

The Jackson Point Bridge will remain closed until further notice, Director Powell said in a press release.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Three JSU starters announce return to Tigers, along with new commitments
Gregory D. Corsello is charged with breaking into convenience stores.
Arrest made in recent Laud. Co. burglaries
Two bodies were found inside a house that burned Monday, Dec. 26, in the Pearl River community...
Two bodies found inside burned house on tribal land
Mayor Jimmie Smith addressed Tuesday of the 15 homicides this year; along with criticism of the...
Meridian police chief responds to criticism

Latest News

Human remains found in Meridian
Human remains found in Meridian
Millsaps College
Millsaps postpones basketball games amid water crisis
Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler confirmed the discovery of human remains in Meridian...
Human remains found in Meridian
Community and civic leader, Sam Forbert, of Meridian, died Thursday at age 99.
Sam Forbert dies at 99