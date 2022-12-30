Mississippians can carry their driver’s license digitally on their smartphone

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

How to get a Mississippi Mobile ID (MS DPS)

With nearly 85% of Americans owning smartphones, we can now order groceries, pay for retail purchases, and even use them to store our driver’s license.

The Mississippi Mobile ID allows Mississippians to carry their driver’s license digitally on their smartphone and is being billed as a safe and effective way to make sure your ID is always on you.

The application is available on both Android & Apple devices. Once registered you can use your phone to verify your identity to rent a car, prove your age, or even vote.

News 11 confirmed with Mississippi Hwy Patrols Sgt. Jameka Moore that the Mississippi Mobile ID app can also be used in the instance of a traffic stop or check point. However, not all retail locations are currently accepting Mississippi Mobile ID so it’s a good idea to keep your physical ID close by.

