The New Year weekend looks nice, but we are watching severe weather on Monday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

New Year Overview

The severe threat for the day has moved out of our area, but we could see some showers lingering into the evening and tomorrow morning. We should clear up for any New Year’s Eve plans that you may have as temperatures will stay in the upper 60s and lower 70s for highs.

We start off New Year with beautiful weather on Sunday even though it’s seasonably warm we will see our highs in the low 70s and clear skies will dominate the start of the year before more storms move into our forecast.

Monday’s severe weather threat:

This event is still a couple of days out, but we are currently in a level 2/5 risk zone as there is a level 3/5 more towards the delta. Severe thunderstorms are likely in the northwest and elsewhere from Monday afternoon to Tuesday morning. Damaging wind gusts, tornadoes, and hail will be possible with any severe storms that develop. This severe event is several days away, so be sure to check back for updates on the expected timing and impacts of this event.

