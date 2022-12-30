Poplarville K9 company assists in finding more remains in Forrest Co., sheriff’s office says



By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Poplarville K9 company assisted the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office in locating more remains near Camp Shelby Thursday.

According to a Facebook post made by the sheriff’s office, DNA K9, along with students and faculty with the University of Southern Mississippi’s Anthropology Department, helped them find the remains.

DNA K9, a company that handles K-9s in the forensic science field, helped with FCSO’s efforts in locating the remains that were found this past October. USM’s Anthropology Department also assisted in those efforts, along with the county coroner and the State of Mississippi Crime Lab.

FCSO said they were assisted by DNA K9 “Rambeaux” and USM’s Anthropology Department again on Dec. 29 with an additional search of the area where the first remains were found.

The team ended up finding more remains during the search, and the remains have since been provided to the Forrest County Coroner to help him and the State Crime Lab in their forensic exam, according to the sheriff’s office.

At this time, no information has been released to confirm whether the new remains found are linked to the ones found in October or if they belong to another person.

