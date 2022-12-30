Sam Forbert dies at 99

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Community and civic leader, Sam Forbert, of Meridian, died Thursday at age 99.

Forbert was a retired Air Force pilot and brigadier general with the National Guard, a past president of the Mississippi National Guard Association and served during World War II and the Korean War. He commanded the 186th Air Refueling Wing from 1970 to 1978.

Forbert would have turned 100 years old in February. Funeral arrangements have not been announced.

