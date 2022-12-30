Water issues at ADOC facilities following weekend freeze

(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By Erin Davis
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 7:02 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Facilities controlled by the Alabama Department of Corrections are having their share of the state’s recent water issues.

The Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed a sprinkler system froze in two dorms at Bullock Correctional Facility, “which caused the system to engage.” The department says the problem is fixed.

WSFA 12 News received multiple calls from families of inmates who say Staton and Elmore correctional facilities have no water. Eva Williams’ husband is an inmate at Elmore Correctional Facility.

“He said that, ‘I really wish we could talk on the news about what’s happening,’ because he said, ‘We don’t have no water here,’” said Williams.

When Williams talked to her husband Wednesday night, he said they had no water for days.

“No bathing, no showers, no able to wash your clothes,” she said.

Viewers sent this image from another ADOC facility showing clogged toilets – another sign that water isn’t flowing.

Image from another ADOC facility showing clogged toilets
Image from another ADOC facility showing clogged toilets(Anitra)

ADOC said Friday morning that “Elmore and Staton are both fully operational with water,” along with other facilities on the same land.

Kita Moss, a pastor, is a formerly incarcerated ADOC inmate and former religious volunteer.

“I’ve been very much aware of the system and the living conditions, which is horrific. And I would not wish my worst enemy to serve time in Alabama DOC,” said Moss.

The last time media was invited into an ADOC facility was in 2019. WSFA is also continuing to ask for interviews with the commissioner, which have not been granted.

Ground broke early this fall on a new facility in Elmore County. It’s still on track to open January 2026.

