Waynesboro police asking for public’s help in Dec. 21 shootings

Waynesboro police asking for public's help in finding the shooter that killed two people last...
Waynesboro police asking for public's help in finding the shooter that killed two people last week(ap newsroom)
By Trey Howard
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 8:38 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - Waynesboro police are still searching for those responsible for last week’s shooting deaths of 24-year-old Cam Carter and 16-year-old Tiera Harris.

Lt. Don Hopkins is the lead investigator, and he said the department has heard rumors, but is yet to hear directly form witnesses.

“As far as first-hand information, we’ve not received any information from any individuals other than we have two, per-se, eye witnesses who have called in and spoken with other officers, but as of this date, have not come in to meet with us,” Hopkins said.

“They have stated that they saw something immediately following the incident when the shooting happened. At this point, those individuals have not elected to come in and sit down with us so we can conduct an interview to go forward with it.”

Hopkins said he believed that information is vital to the case and asked the community to come forward.

“We really need the public, if you’ve seen something, to come in and let us know about it,” Hopkins said. “Call us. We’ll come to you. The first-hand information is what we need from the public, and that will help us effect the arrest.”

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. on Dec. 21 at a residence on East Hill Drive off of Patton Creek Parkway.

Hopkins encourages anyone with information to contact the Waynesboro Police Department at (601) 735-3192.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Three JSU starters announce return to Tigers, along with new commitments
Gregory D. Corsello is charged with breaking into convenience stores.
Arrest made in recent Laud. Co. burglaries
Two bodies were found inside a house that burned Monday, Dec. 26, in the Pearl River community...
Two bodies found inside burned house on tribal land
Mayor Jimmie Smith addressed Tuesday of the 15 homicides this year; along with criticism of the...
Meridian police chief responds to criticism

Latest News

Low end threat but stay weather aware
First Alert: Weather Alert Day
The Social Security benefit increase is expected to boost monthly payments by more than $140.
Social Security payments to get cost-of-living boost in January
Local restaurants adapting amid Jackson’s water crisis
Local restaurants adapting amid Jackson’s water crisis
Naloxone can be given by injection or as a nasal spray.
Life-saving overdose medication can now be given out without prescription