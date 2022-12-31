Fire at Cross Roofing building in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - 911 received multiple calls of smoke pouring from what News 11 has been told is a Cross Roofing building on 5th Street next to the 29th Avenue bridge in Meridian Friday night.

It is unknown at this time what caused the fire or if anyone was injured. News 11 can confirm that the fire was contained to this one building.

News 11 will keep you updated as we find out more information.

