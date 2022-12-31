Happy New Year’s Eve

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

New Year Overview

We will clear up any New Year’s Eve plans that you may have as temperatures will stay in the upper 60s and lower 70s for highs. We will have lows dip down to the mid-50s around 11 pm so as you are heading out for any events tonight it could be a tad chilly.

Be careful if you light fireworks as some of our areas are still abnormally dry.

We start off New Year with beautiful weather on Sunday even though it’s seasonably warm we will see our highs in the low 70s and clear skies will dominate the start of the year before more storms move into our forecast.

Monday’s severe weather threat:

This event is still a couple of days out, but we are currently in a level 2/5 risk zone as there is a level 3/5 more toward Louisiana. Severe thunderstorms are likely, moving into the northwest Monday evening and then progressing east through early Tuesday afternoon. Tornadoes, some possibly robust and damaging wind gusts, and hail will be possible with any severe storms that develop. This severe event is several days away, so be sure to check back for updates on the expected timing and impacts of this event.

