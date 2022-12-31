Noon Year’s Eve event at the Mississippi Children’s Museum of Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Mississippi Children’s Museum of Meridian celebrated New Year’s a little early as they invited everyone to their Noon Year’s Eve event.

There was plenty to do as the Children’s Museum wants to ignite your creativity and inspire your dreams for the year ahead. They did that with confetti-filled festivities, cheerful melodies, do-it-yourself party gear crafts, and a big burst of confetti at noon.

We talked with Director of Development and External Affairs Shelby Chaney about the important events like these held with the children around our community.

“It means so much if you were here and could look around you would see how much fun it is from making crayons, to face painting, to the confetti cannons going off, to the DJ it’s just a blast here for all the kids and gives them something to do as well.”

She also talked of another event being held later tonight at the museum.

“There is also Midnight at the Museum tonight and it starts at 8:30 and our theme is the circus, so everyone should come out it’s going to be a big surprise and it’s going to be a great time”

The Midnight at the Museum is one of the biggest fundraisers for the Mississippi Children’s Museum and if you would still like to go tickets will still be on sale throughout the evening.

