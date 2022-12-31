Tate’s Fireworks sees uptick in sales for New Year’s celebrations .

MARION, Miss. (WTOK) - As we close out the year, many maybe celebrating the new year with a bang.

Several people were out at Tate’s Fireworks in Marion on Saturday buying fireworks to ring in the new year.

The owner, Jeff Tate, said sales have picked up since the weather conditions have improved.

“There are two seasons we can sale fireworks. One is for the Fourth of July and the other one is for Christmas and New Year’s. Typically, there is a rush that comes in for Christmas, however, with all that cold air that we had here, people didn’t just come out. However, since then it has warmed up and I think the people that were in tie when it was cold are getting out a little more than they would usually do so we have seen a pretty good amount of sales since the warmer weather set in,” said Tate.

Tate’s Fireworks will be open on Saturday in Marion and in Collinsville until about 10 p.m.

However, the Merdian Police Department wants to remind the public it is illegal to shoot fireworks in the city limits.

“It is illegal to shoot fireworks within the city limits. It is a misdemeanor offense, and you can be fined for it if you are charged. We have to prioritize calls so it may take a minute to get to those calls, but we will respond to them,” said Lt. Heather Luebbers with MPD.

MPD will be out on their regular patrols but asks the public to be patient as they respond to calls of fireworks in your area.

