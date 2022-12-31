U.S. Census Bureau shows 10% of Alabamians worked from home in 2021

By Lauren Harksen
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 10:01 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - New data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows about 10% of Alabama workers worked from home in 2021 and a local expert says the pandemic forced businesses to rethink the workforce model.

“Jobs that are fully remote are growing at a much faster pace than the percentage of jobs that have to be in the office,” said Ty West, the editor-in-chief of The Playbook.

He says the pandemic made companies realize working from home could be a good options for employees.

“Real estate is an area a lot of companies can cut and if they can cut back on their real estate and make it easier to hire people, you’re probably going to see a lot of companies that go that route in 2023 just because you’re saving money and you’re making it easier to hire people in a very difficult hiring world,” said West.

The U.S. Census Bureau says out of the 2,137,108 Alabama workers in 2021, 208,767 worked from home. 40,032, or about 11% of Jefferson County residents, worked from home and a whopping 21%, or 20,747, of Shelby County residents did too.

“I think those numbers in 2021 were probably a little bit elevated because at that time, you still had a lot of people that hadn’t reopened their offices,” said West.

He believes when the 2022 numbers come out, they could drop but they will eventually rise back up in years to come with more employers offering hybrid options.

“They’ve seen it in practice now and they’re more comfortable with that idea and because of the job market,” he adds. “They really can’t afford not to be comfortable with it because it went from a perk to an expectation for candidates.”

West says most workers don’t want an exclusively remote job, but simply the ability and the option to work from home when it makes sense. Such as, if a maintenance worker needs to visit your home or if you need to visit family for a few days.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler confirmed the discovery of human remains in Meridian...
Human remains found in Meridian
911 received multiple calls of smoke pouring from a building on 5th Street.
Major structure fire on 5th Street in Meridian
This photo provided by Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger. Arrest...
Idaho college killings suspect is criminology PhD student
How to get a Mississippi Mobile ID
Mississippians can carry their driver’s license digitally on their smartphone
The Meridian community development discussed with News 11 that the city has about 31 commercial...
Rapid business growth in Meridian

Latest News

Alabama wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks (7) runs the ball against Auburn at Bryant-Denny Stadium...
Full 2022 college football bowl schedule released
FILE - Barbara Walters arrives to participate in a panel discussion featuring the hosts of...
Barbara Walters, news pioneer and ‘The View’ creator, dies
We’re On Your Side getting answers from the Alabama Hospital Association after receiving calls...
Alabama Hospital Association reacts to hospitals rerouting patients
A groundbreaking for a $15.5 million expansion of the MATES at Camp Shelby was held in October.
Year-End Review: Camp Shelby gets new commander, begins expansion of maintenance site in 2022