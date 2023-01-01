#3 TCU upsets #2 Michigan in Fiesta Bowl to advance to national championship game

TCU takes down Michigan 51-45
TCU takes down Michigan 51-45
By Darby Brown
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 7:16 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
GLENDALE, Arizona (KWTX) - The Texas Christian University Horned Frogs defeated the Michigan Wolverines in the Fiesta Bowl 51-45 on Saturday night to become the first Texas team to advance to the College Football Playoff national championship.

The Frogs started off strong, taking a 14-0 lead in the first quarter. TCU’s Bud Clark intercepted Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy for six. TCU’s second score of the quarter came from a Max Duggan quarterback sneak.

The TCU fans were fired up at State Farm Stadium.

Michigan found their first score of the game in the second quarter, as Jake Moody kicked a 42-yard field goal. The Wolverines quickly got the ball back, as Rod Moore came up with an interception. Michigan took the ball to the 1-yard line but fumbled on the next play.

TCU extended their lead to 21-3 in the second quarter. After a 32-yard catch by Temple’s own Quentin Johnston, Duggan scrambled and connected with Taye Barber for a 6-yard score.

Michigan’s Moody kicked a 59-yard field goal just before the end of the half to make the score 21-6.

TCU remained in control, but the game started to turn into a shootout. TCU led Michigan 41-30 at the end of the third quarter.

The Horned Frogs are headed to the national championship game after TCU takes down Michigan 51-45.

