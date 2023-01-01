Anderson Regional Health System welcomes New Year’s Day baby

By Christen Hyde
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - There was a cause of celebration at Anderson Regional Health System on Sunday.

The hospital welcomed its New Year’s Day baby.

Parents Tamela Soloman and Braxton Amos had their baby girl, Autum Rose, this morning at 9:46.

Autum weighed 8 pound and 15 ounces.

The parents said they knew it was a chance she might be a New Year’s Day baby.

“We knew it was a possibility. She’s actually due on the second, tomorrow and so it was always a possibility, but we didn’t actually think it was going to happen this way. I think the excitement of New Year’s Eve with my other kids, fireworks and just doing things kind of set it off so here we are,” said Solomon.

Autum Rose will be coming home to three other siblings.

The parents say they were not expecting to have a fourth child but are thankful she is here.

