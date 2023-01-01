Happy New Years Day!

By Chase Franks
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 2:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -We start off New Year with beautiful weather today even though it’s seasonably warm we will see our highs in the low 70s and clear skies will dominate the start of the year before more storms move into our forecast.

Tuesday’s severe weather threat:

This event is still a couple of days out, but we are currently in a level 2/5 risk zone as there is a level 3/5 more toward Louisiana. Severe thunderstorms are likely, moving into the northwest Monday evening and then progressing east through early Tuesday afternoon. Tornadoes, some possibly robust and damaging wind gusts, and hail will be possible with any severe storms that develop. This severe event is several days away, so be sure to check back for updates on the expected timing and impacts of this event.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

