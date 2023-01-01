A look back at some of the top sports highlights of 2022 from East Mississippi and West Alabama

(WTOK) - 2022 held a ton of excitement on the field and court across East Mississippi and West Alabama. Here’s a look back at some of the best moments.

January:

To begin the New Year, milestones were made in the Queen City. Local runner Evelyn Watkins crossed the finish line for the 100th time completing her 100th marathon at the Great Scorpion Trail Run.

February:

It did not take long for champions to be crowned in February.

EMCC men’s basketball team was able to upset the No. 2 seed, Northwest, to head to the championship where they beat Itawamba to win the NJCAA Region 23 Tournament.

West Alabama took the regular season GSC Championship title and was able to berth a NCAA DII Regional.

March:

March brought more banners and confetti.

Ten local teams punched their tickets to the big house and four finished as champs.

The Neshoba Central ladies capped off their perfect 33-0 season with a 49-41 win over Columbus. Choctaw Central won another title and the Meridian girls brought home their first championship beating Harrison Central.

The Jackson State women’s basketball team punched their ticket to the March Madness tournament.

April:

April was a tough month for the Clarkdale community as tornados ran through the town and destroyed the Lady Bulldogs softball facility but it brought unity. Teams and members of the community came out to clean up and help Clarkdale finish their season.

Quitman baseball headed to the postseason for the first time in eight years as they turned the page as a new program this year.

June:

The summer month was THE month for the state of Mississippi.

Southern miss was able to host their first super regionals in program history where they hosted Ole Miss. Lauderdale County saw two former faces, Landon Harper and Ben Ethridge, take the field in the Supers.

But it was The Rebels who got hot in June punched their ticket to Omaha. A team that was the last to get in, did the impossible and went on to win the national championship. Their first in program history

July:

Dreams came true for the Diamond Dreams organization as the Mississippi Gatorade softball player of the year, Tenly Grisham, awarded the organization with a $10,000 grant.

The Phil Harden Cal Ripken All Stars from Meridian went on to the southwest regional in Arkansas to represent the Queen City on the big stage.

August:

Golden Eagle fans mourned the death of legendary coach, Corky Palmer in august.

A new football season kicked off in East Mississippi and West Alabama bringing upsets and thrillers all year long.

September:

A wild start to the college football season. Alabama on the road taking on Texas. The Crimson Tide able to avoid that upset 20-19.

The Clarkdale football team began their second consecutive undefeated start to their season.

October:

Union was the place to be in October!

The Yellowjackets volleyball team was undefeated in district play and went on to clinch their district and advanced to round two of MHSAA playoffs.

The football team clinched their district championship as well for the first time since 2013 with a walk off field goal.

Coach Prime Time’s impact was finally noticed and College GameDay took action. The ESPN crew traveled to Jackson for the first time in program history as JSU went on to beat Southern 35-0.

November:

Championship November was capped off with the Lions getting their eighth football conference championship by upsetting Northwest in the MACCC Championship.

The Quitman Panthers made it to round three of the MHSAA playoffs but fell short of the semi finals.

Mississippi State clinched their first Egg Bowl victory in two years beating Ole Miss 24-22.

December:

Jackson State went into the SWAC championship 11-0 and came out as winners to head to the Celebration Bowl.

Deion Sanders did announce that he was going to finish business with the Tigers before heading to Colorado to be the new head coach.

Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Alabama and Southern Miss all punched their tickets to a bowl game.

Southern Miss’s Frank Gore Jr. ran for an NCAA bowl record with 329 total yards to beat Rice 38-24 and to end year two of the Will Hall era 7-6.

December also brought sadness as the sports world mourned the loss of Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach. Tributes continue to pour out in love for the coach.

2022 was a year of trophies and championships, losses on and off the field but most importantly it was another year of recognition for the Magnolia state. Who knows what’s in store for 2023 but this year has proven that there are no limits.

