Mobile PD: 1 dead, 9 injured in downtown New Year’s Eve shooting

By WALA Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 12:33 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department reports that one person is dead and nine others are injured following a New Year’s Eve shooting in downtown Mobile.

Police told FOX10 News that at about 11:14 p.m. they received a report that shots had been fired in the 200 block of Dauphin Street.

Police said the conditions of the injured victims were not available.

The incident happened as thousands of people were on the streets of downtown, awaiting the arrival of the new year during the MoonPie Over Mobile event.

Witnesses reported hearing the gunshots and running for cover.

FOX10 News has seen a viewer-submitted cell phone video clip that appears to show at least two apparent victims on the sidewalk.

Police and Mobile Fire-Rescue personnel were called to the area of Dauphin Street between Jackson and Joachim streets as people ran or hid during the chaos.

“It was terrifying,” said Carly Bragg, who was downtown for the New Year’s Eve celebration. “It sounded like super-close fireworks. The timing of it was wild. We walked right past the area, and then it happened.”

Bragg said she and her friends hid inside a corridor that was “maybe 15 to 20 feet away from the sound and noticed the window shot out of Urban Emporium when we realized how close we were.”

A store owner on South Royal Street told FOX10 News that New Year’s Eve celebrants poured into her store to seek refuge after the reported gunshots.

