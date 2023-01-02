First Alert: Severe risk increases as we head into Tuesday

Tuesday's severe risk zones
Tuesday's severe risk zones(WTOK)
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 6:53 AM CST
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy 1st Monday of 2023! Hope you all had a great weekend bringing in the new year. We wake up this morning to fog in place over the area. There is minimum visibility on the roadways so extra caution is needed. A Dense Fog Advisory will remain in place until 10 am. Carry your umbrella as scattered showers are likely throughout the day.

First Alert:

Scattered showers and storms will remain over the area all day into Tuesday which will brings us our next risk for severe weather. Tuesday afternoon more scattered thunderstorms leave us in a level 2 slight and level 3 enhanced risk for severe weather. The impacts do remain the same for both risk zones. Hail, damaging wind gust, localized flooding and the possibility for a tornado cannot be ruled out. Stay up to date with Storm Team 11 by downloading the free WTOK Weather app. Stay safe and have a great day.

