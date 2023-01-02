FIRST ALERT: Weather Alert Day for Tuesday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The Storm Prediction Center has most of our area under an Enhanced (Level 3 out of 5) Risk for severe storms on Tuesday. A powerful system will move across our region, and locally a cold front will approach our area. Ahead of it, there’s ample moisture and atmospheric energy available that could support numerous severe storms. Isolated severe storms are possible on Tuesday morning, but between Noon and late Tuesday night, severe storms are more likely . Damaging wind is the main threat, but storms packed with large hail are expected. Also, tornadoes are expected, and there could be some that are strong (EF-2 or stronger) . So, it’s important to know where your tornado safe place is. If you live in a mobile home, make sure to plan to go to a more sturdy structure during this event.

Once the front crosses just after Midnight on Wednesday AM, the risk for severe storms will diminish. Dry weather is expected by the Wednesday morning commute.

Highs will reach the mid 70s Tuesday with low 70s for highs on Wednesday. A secondary front will cross Wednesday night, and it’ll lead to a gradual cool down in our area. Highs will stay in the low 60s Thursday, and only highs around 60 degrees by Friday. Friday morning, temps will fall into the 30s.

