Ruins and E.F. Young Hotel announcing plans soon

The City council will hold a meeting on January 10th to discuss the final plans for the Ruins and the historic E.F. Young Hotel building.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The City council will hold a meeting on January 10th to discuss the final plans for the Ruins and the historic E.F. Young Hotel building.

It’s been over a year since the Ruins closed its doors due to a “collapse zone” issued by the city on 25th Ave. between 5th and 6th Streets. The council has to assess some issues before any action can be taken. Members said one problem is the letter to operate Copeland’s business was allegedly forged during the past administration.

The council said if the Youngs take no action, then the city plans to demolish the building and send the owners the bill.

