U.S. Senator-elect Katie Britt to be sworn into office Tuesday

Britt will be sworn into office Tuesday, Jan. 3rd.
Britt will be sworn into office Tuesday, Jan. 3rd.(Erin Davis)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - U.S. Senator-elect Katie Britt will be officially sworn into office on Tuesday.

According to a release, Britt, R-AL, will take the oath of office on the Senate floor shortly after the 118th Congress convenes at noon. In keeping with traditional protocol, Britt will be escorted by senior Sen. Tommy Tuberville to the vice president, who will administer the oath.

“Taking the oath of office is incredibly humbling,” said Britt. “As people across America approach this time of year with a sense of renewal and optimism while undertaking New Year’s resolutions, I want Alabamians to hear this commitment directly from me: I am firmly resolved to never be outworked and to always make Alabama proud in the United States Senate. Being entrusted to serve as Alabama’s U.S. Senator is a tremendous honor and responsibility. I am ready to hit the ground running to fight for hardworking families in every corner of our great state and to preserve the American Dream for generations to come.”

Britt will become the youngest Republican woman ever to serve in the U.S. Senate and the second youngest woman to ever serve in the U.S. Senate.

Britt replaces longtime Sen. Richard Shelby, who retired in 2022 after serving 51 years in office - with 44 of those years spent in Congress, including the past 36 years in the U.S. Senate.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neshoba County crash kills one
Anderson Regional Health System welcomes New Year’s Day baby.
Anderson Regional Health System welcomes New Year’s Day baby
Kenman passes away
Legendary radio host “The Kenman” passes away at the age of 65 after fight with cancer
Demonstrators march through Taylorsville Saturday demanding answers in the death of Rasheem...
Protesters march in Taylorsville demanding answers in Rasheem Carter death
A worker with the Montgomery Regional Airport was killed in industrial accident on New Year's...
NTSB releases new details in fatal accident at Montgomery airport

Latest News

A picture of Jerry Hirsch, who was shot and killed by his wife Connie Hirsch on May 9th, 2010.
Victim’s family questions commutation of father’s killer
The Frank Cochran Center has been a topic of discussion for three years since the facility was...
Renovations being planned for Frank Cochran Center
Priorities of the 118th Congress
118th Congress brings new majorities, old divisions
Appeals court halts federal takeover of Mississippi jail