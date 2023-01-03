Bills share overnight update on Damar Hamlin’s condition; Goodell to make call on rescheduling game

The game will have to be played within two days if rescheduled
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 7:10 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WVUE) - Thoughts and prayers have poured in from all over the world for Damar Hamlin, a Buffalo Bills player that collapsed on the field during a Monday Night Football game with the Cincinnati Bengals after sustaining a hit from an opposing player in the first quarter.

Hamlin, 24, is currently in a hospital and listed in ‘critical condition’ after first responders administered life-saving measures on the field immediately after the collision.

READ MORE Monday Night Football postponed after Bills’ Damar Hamlin collapses, requires CPR on field

The Buffalo Bills have shared an overnight update on his current status.

A team statement says that Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest after the hit he suffered in the game and that medical personnel on the field restored his heartbeat before transferring him to a local hospital.

Hamlin’s representative, Jordan Rooney, also provided an update on his client’s status.

“His vitals are back to normal and they have put him to sleep to put a breathing tube down his throat,” Rooney said. “They are currently running tests.”

According to the American Heart Association, cardiac arrest is not the same as a heart attack, however, any known heart condition can cause cardiac arrest. The AHA says that cardiac arrest results from electrical disturbances that cause the heart to suddenly stop beating properly and that if steps aren’t immediately taken, it can result in death.

Commotio Cordis is defined by the AHA as a disruption of a heart rhythm after blunt force trauma over the heart at a key time during the heartbeat cycle and they say that it can cause cardiac arrest. Although the phenomenon is rare, when it does occur, it mostly occurs in boys and young men during sports. The AHA says it’s the leading cause of death in youth baseball in the U.S. which occurs in up to two to three cases per year.

WGRZ news anchor Melissa Holmes in Buffalo said that Bills insider Vic Carucci told the news station that the decision to reschedule the game is now in NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell’s hands. Carucci told WGRZ that if Goodell does decide to reschedule the game, it must be played within two days. Carcucci also said that another option could be a leaguewide decision to add a 19th week to the NFL regular season that would allow the Bills and Bengals to complete all of their remaining games before the postseason.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neshoba County crash kills one
Kenman passes away
Legendary radio host “The Kenman” dies at 65, memorial set for Jan. 7
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
Anderson Regional Health System welcomes New Year’s Day baby.
Anderson Regional Health System welcomes New Year’s Day baby
Chairman of the Sumter County Commission, Marcus Campbell spoke on the impact of broadband...
Alabama expanding broadband internet statewide

Latest News

Candidates in Mississippi may begin qualifying for the 2023 elections which will include state,...
Candidate qualifying period open for Mississippi elections
Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed has issued a statement following the tragic death of an airline...
Mayor Reed authorizes support following tragic death of airline employee
Severe risk zones level 2 and level 3
First Alert: Weather Alert Day!
‘I blame our mayor and all our former mayors:’ South Jackson residents fed up with water crisis
There's high demand for concealed carry permits in South Carolina.
Prohibited person database enacted to assist Alabama’s permitless carry law