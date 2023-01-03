City of Meridian Arrest Report December 29, 2022
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|JERMAINE D COLE
|1981
|1906 26TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|JARIKO Q CHANEY
|1982
|1207 35TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
|KAYETLYN CREEL
|2004
|2433 23RD AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|RESISTING ARREST
GIVING FALSE INFORMATION
|MICHAEL G DAVIS
|1981
|918 39TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
|CAMERA S HOOD
|1986
|769 ARNETTA HOOD RD MERIDIAN, MS
|PETIT LARCENY
|KAYETLYN CREEL
|2004
|2433 23RD AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
|IVIE J GILL
|1990
|2211 LONG CREEK RD MERIDIAN, MS
|TRESPASSING
|JARIUS L PIERCE
|1994
|10591 RD 610 PHILADELPHIA, MS
|DUI
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from December 28, 2022 at 6:00 AM to December 29, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the call.
