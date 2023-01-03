City of Meridian Arrest Report December 29, 2022

Daily Docket 1
Daily Docket 1(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
JERMAINE D COLE19811906 26TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
JARIKO Q CHANEY19821207 35TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
KAYETLYN CREEL20042433 23RD AVE MERIDIAN, MSRESISTING ARREST
GIVING FALSE INFORMATION
MICHAEL G DAVIS1981918 39TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
CAMERA S HOOD1986769 ARNETTA HOOD RD MERIDIAN, MSPETIT LARCENY
KAYETLYN CREEL20042433 23RD AVE MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
IVIE J GILL19902211 LONG CREEK RD MERIDIAN, MSTRESPASSING
JARIUS L PIERCE199410591 RD 610 PHILADELPHIA, MSDUI
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from December 28, 2022 at 6:00 AM to December 29, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the call.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neshoba County crash kills one
Kenman passes away
Legendary radio host “The Kenman” dies at 65, memorial set for Jan. 7
Chairman of the Sumter County Commission, Marcus Campbell spoke on the impact of broadband...
Alabama expanding broadband internet statewide
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
Anderson Regional Health System welcomes New Year’s Day baby.
Anderson Regional Health System welcomes New Year’s Day baby

Latest News

Docket 2
Lauderdale County Arrest Report December 30, 2022
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report December 29, 2022
Elmer Stallings was accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend, Erin McNeil.
Officials: Murder suspect hangs himself in Sumter County
Ronald Buckley, 20, of Laurel.
Laurel double homicide suspect caught in Ohio now back in Miss.