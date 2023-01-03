First Alert: Weather Alert Day!

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Taco Tuesday! Unfortunately, we have multiple threats associated with today’s severe thunderstorms. The entire viewing area is under a severe risk zone today ranging from a level 2 slight risk to a level 3 enhanced risk. A Flood Watch goes into effect for Choctaw county at 12pm lasting through Wednesday morning at 6am.

It is important to know where your safe location is in your home, because we cannot rule out the possibility for a tornado. Watch for small tree limbs in the road with high winds over the area it is easy for them to break. Wind gust are expected to reach over 30 mph by midday. Localized flooding, and hail is also possible. You can stay up to date with Storm Team 11 by downloading the FREE WTOK Weather app.

