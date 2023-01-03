Heavy rainfall Tuesday in Clarke County

Clarke Emergency Management Agency report old Highway 45 and numerous side roads experienced flash flooding as a weather system moved across the state.(MGN)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A flash flood warning was issued for Clarke County late morning and early afternoon Tuesday. Clarke Emergency Management Agency report old Highway 45 and numerous side roads experienced flash flooding as a weather system moved across the state.

Jasper County and southern Lauderdale County was also included in that warning. The estimated rainfall rate was 2 inches in 1 hour, causing hazards in Quitman, Stringer, Bay Springs, Stonewall, Heidelberg, Orange, Barnett, Goodwater, Rose Hill, DeSoto, Stafford Springs, Paulding, Sable, Savoy, Middleton, Sykes, Zero, Vernon, Increase and Turnerville.

The National Weather Service warned that the heavy rainfall would flood small creeks and streams, and cause issues due to poor drainage and low-lying areas.

