‘I blame our mayor and all our former mayors:’ South Jackson residents fed up with water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It was a packed house inside the Glory Empowerment Center in South Jackson Monday night as residents took their questions and frustrations straight to the man in charge of the city’s water system.

Interim Third-Party Manager Ted Henifin listed a number of things he hopes to accomplish during his time in Jackson.

For example, he mentioned getting a new database setup for residents to report billing issues as well as a computerized map that will pinpoint exactly where pipes are leaking and pressure is low.

These are both things most residents were pleased to hear about, but you could tell that their interest was less about what’s going to help them months from now and more so about what’s going to help them tomorrow.

Monday night’s town hall started off with a simple question: who in attendance has been affected by this water crisis since the Friday before Christmas?

The question was posed by the host of Monday’s meeting, Ward 6 Jackson City Councilman Aaron Banks, and it garnered an unfortunate answer as just about everyone inside the church raised their hand.

It was hard not to sense the frustration of those who were there as residents shared their war stories from the last two holiday weekends.

“My son came home from the army. He came home to spend Christmas here because he’s leaving on a 10-month assignment to Korea. We woke up on Christmas morning to open gifts, and the biggest Christmas present we got was nothing coming out of our pipes,” one resident said.

Those in attendance spent much of the town hall listening to Henifin and reacting as they heard things that they had been unaware of for years.

“We don’t know anything about our distribution system. We don’t know where the valves are. We don’t know what position they’re in. We don’t have records of that. We haven’t been able to find any of that information,” Henifin explained.

“I blame our mayor and all our former mayors because what you just explained to us - not knowing where all the valves are and all that stuff - it is very unacceptable,” one resident said in response.

Henifin made it clear to the people of South Jackson that he is not going away any time soon.

“I wasn’t here when [the crisis] started, but I’m going to be here when it finishes. We’re going to fix this thing,” he said.

Henifin said the city should be using between 18 to 20 million gallons of water per day, but the plants are instead sending out 45 to 50 million gallons per day. He said this shows just how much water is being lost through leaks.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.