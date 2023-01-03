Lauderdale County candidates qualify for 2023 elections

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - “Today was a great big day. It was a lot of excitement. We have candidates that were pulling up outside the courthouse as early as 7:00 a.m. to get in line,” said Lauderdale County Circuit Clerk Donna Jill Johnson. “They had to get a number like at Baskin-Robbins. It was a first come, first serve basis.”

Many of these candidates are familiar faces, but they are running for a new office rather than seeking reelection.

“As an educator I spent 16 years working for Lauderdale County Schools. So I just felt like this was an opportunity to grow myself. I’ve been looking at this for a number of years now. I can just see myself doing that. It’s definitely a servant’s job, in my opinion. It’s a ministry. People want to know that their loved ones are being treated with dignity and respect. And when that phone rings in the middle of night, they want to know that that call is going to be answered, and I can see myself doing that,” said Jonathan Wells, candidate for Lauderdale County coroner.

But some candidates said they don’t feel like they have finished what they started.

“You know the same things I ran on when I first ran in 2011. You know, we’re constantly working to make District 5 and Lauderdale County better. I think we’ve done a good job with that, working as a board collectively. I’ll just try to keep the same things going, improving our roads, bridges and hopefully bringing jobs here to Lauderdale County,” said Kyle Rutledge, running for reelection as District 5 Supervisor.

And there are a few new faces getting into the politics game.

“I’m a 6th generation to live and work in Lauderdale County. And my family and, like I tell everybody, I’ve got two boys, and my two boys are going to come to me and my wife one day and be like, ‘hey, you know we’ve got to make plans for the future’, and my goal is whether their plans are to continue their education, whether it is to start their career or to raise a family. I just want to make sure Lauderdale County can be there and check all the boxes that they need to check when they’re looking at their future. So that’s what’s got me motivated to run for District 1 (supervisor) and the people are going to see a lot of me out there,” said Devin Snowden, candidate for District 1 Supervisor.

“I believe this election is going to be record versus rhetoric. I have a record of serving Lauderdale County since I was 15 years old, and most recently, I’m the chairman of the Republican Party for Lauderdale County. Currently, I’m serving as Vice President for the Meridian Public School District Foundation, president of the Northeast High School Future Business Leaders of America. I’m treasurer for the North Hills District Association and Board of Directors for Meridian Council for the Arts. I’m invested in Lauderdale County. And I believe I have the leadership skills and the experience necessary to do a professional service for the people of Lauderdale County,” said Chris Bullock, candidate for District 1 Supervisor.

List of all qualified candidates.

County Attorney:

Tommy Horne

Sheriff:

Ward Calhoun

Ricky Roberts

Chancery Clerk:

Carolyn Mooney

Circuit Clerk:

Donna Jill Johnson

Tax Assessor:

James D Rainey

Tax Collector:

Doris Spidle

Coroner:

Stella McMahan

Jonathan Wells

Supervisor Dist I:

Justin “JJ” Anders

Chris Bullock

Tyrone Johnson

Devin Snowden

Supervisor Dist 2:

Wayman Newell

Supervisor Dist 3:

Josh Todd

Supervisor Dist 4:

Joseph “Joe” Norwood

Supervisor Dist 5:

Kyle Rutledge

Justice Court Judge 1:

Merritt Barry

Charles Graham

David Rosenbaum Jr

Justice Court Judge 2

Justice Court Judge 3:

Paul E Earley II

Justice Court Judge 4:

Buck Roberts

Constable Dist 1:

Tommie Coker

Constable Dist 2:

Constable Dist 3:

Mike Myers

Constable Dist 4:

Constable Dist 5:

Lee “Chuck” Roberts

