Local man charged with murder wants to clear his name

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - 30-year-old Jamiee Clayton was arrested in November 2022 for the murder of Kayla Williams. He spent over a month in jail. Clayton said his bond was initially set at $1 million, but it was later reduced to $100,000.

Kayla Williams, 21, was shot Aug. 27, 2022, around 4:30 a.m. in the area of 29th Avenue and Interchange Road in Meridian. She later died at the hospital.

Clayton said his arrest has taken an emotional toll on him.

“I was trying to figure out how and why. I gave them (MPD) all the information they needed to show them I am not the suspect, but I still ended up charged. I am going to do everything I can to prove my innocence,” said Clayton.

The Meridian Police Department said this murder case is still an ongoing investigation.

