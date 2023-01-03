Interstate 20 East at MM 121 closed due to oil spill

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Interstate 20 eastbound past Chunky Duffee Road (Exit 121) in Lauderdale County is temporarily closed due to an accident spilling oil in both eastbound lanes.

MDOT crews are working to distribute sand and remove oil from the road.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is detouring traffic onto U.S. Highway 80 at the Chunky Exit. MHP issued a travel warning mid-afternoon.

Caution: Multiple reports of possible oil spilled on I-20, eastbound side, between milepost 123 and 126 in Lauderdale County. Use extreme caution if traveling near this location.⚠️⚠️⚠️⚠️⚠️ pic.twitter.com/Qzsc3TJYHc — MHP Meridian (@MHPTroopH) January 3, 2023

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.