Interstate 20 East at MM 121 closed due to oil spill

By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Interstate 20 eastbound past Chunky Duffee Road (Exit 121) in Lauderdale County is temporarily closed due to an accident spilling oil in both eastbound lanes.

MDOT crews are working to distribute sand and remove oil from the road.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is detouring traffic onto U.S. Highway 80 at the Chunky Exit. MHP issued a travel warning mid-afternoon.

