Officials: Murder suspect hangs himself in Sumter County

Elmer Stallings was accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend, Erin McNeil, New Year’s Eve.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SUMTER COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - Officials in Sumter County confirmed Tuesday that an inmate hung himself while in jail on a murder charge.

Elmer Stallings was booked New Year’s Day after turning himself in. He was accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend, Erin McNeil, New Year’s Eve.

Coroner Terry Peeler said a forensic investigation is underway and an autopsy has been ordered.

