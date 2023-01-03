Road to close temporarily in Kemper County

Hwy. 498 in Kemper County will be closed between Highway 45 and the Alabama state line.
Hwy. 498 in Kemper County will be closed between Highway 45 and the Alabama state line.(MGN)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - There will be a temporary closure of Highway 498 Wednesday in Kemper County.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation will be doing railroad maintenance. The work will be done between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

It will close Highway 498 in both directions, between Highway 45 and the Alabama state line. Detour signs will be posted.

