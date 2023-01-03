Road to close temporarily in Kemper County

KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - There will be a temporary closure of Highway 498 Wednesday in Kemper County.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation will be doing railroad maintenance. The work will be done between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

It will close Highway 498 in both directions, between Highway 45 and the Alabama state line. Detour signs will be posted.

