‘We just ran out’: Distribution site out of water in about an hour; delivery trucks delayed, organizer says

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Many residents were left high and dry Monday evening as one of the city of Jackson’s water distribution sites ran out of bottled water about an hour after opening.

“We just ran out at the satellite site, and we don’t have additional water for this evening to bring over there,” said Rukia Lumumba, executive director of the People’s Advocacy Institute. “The trucks that were coming in with the water were delayed and they won’t get in until tomorrow.”

“Two will get in tomorrow and we have a couple that will get in on Wednesday.”

Lumumba said distribution sites at Metrocenter Mall will reopen at 2 p.m. on Tuesday and at Candlestick Park again at 5 p.m.

She didn’t know what stalled Monday’s delivery.

“Sometimes it’s the distributor, like they’re just delayed and getting on hold for whatever reason,” Lumumba said. “It’s nothing that we can control. We’re purchasing the water.”

Lumumba said the fact that the site ran out of water is a sign that people still need water as the city continues to dig out of a crisis that began on Christmas Eve.

She believes that even after this crisis ends, drinking water will still have to be given out.

“We wake up in the morning to see... that mechanical problems need to be still worked on. So, we’re not where we need to be yet,” she said. “But even after this fix, we still have the issue of clean drinking water. We won’t have to distribute as much as we’re distributing now, but we still plan to distribute water.”

As of Monday afternoon, much of Jackson was still under a precautionary boil water notice. The city also was facing a lawsuit over lead contamination in the water.

Currently, water is being given out by Jackson and the Mississippi Rapid Response Coalition.

About 20 pallets a day are being given out at each of the coalition’s satellite sites, while more is being given out at the Dillard’s site, which is run by the city.

Each pallet has between 24 and 40 cases of bottled water, with each case having 24 bottles. Families that show up at the distribution sites are allotted two cases, she said.

To help bring in more water, the coalition has reached out to the Environmental Protection Agency and continues to seek donations from private donors, corporations and others.

Said Lumumba, “The EPA has stepped in and provided water and filters during other crises, so we’re asking the EPA to also supplement what the city has and what community groups like ours have.”

