$4 million lottery ticket sold in Mississippi; largest in state history

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A $4 million lottery ticket has been sold in Mississippi - the largest in Mississippi Lottery history.

According to the Mississippi Lottery, the Mega Millions ticket was sold in Byram.

The $1 million prize skyrocketed to $4 million when the player plunked down an extra $1 for the Megaplier option in the Tuesday night drawing.

“We are thrilled to see such a big win in Mississippi,” said MLC President Jeff Hewitt. “Last week we had a $1 million Mega Millions winner from Moss Point. The winner from the drawing last night is the largest amount won since the Mississippi Lottery began in November of 2019.”

The lottery retailer who sold the winning ticket is eligible to receive $5,000, Hewitt said.

The winner is advised to sign the back of their ticket and keep it in a secure location.

