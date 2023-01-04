Bond denied for Laurel double homicide suspect

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Bond was denied for accused double murder suspect Ronald Buckley Wednesday in Laurel Municipal Court.

Buckley was recently extradited from Freemont, Ohio, after being arrested there. He was transported by a private company back to Laurel on Monday, and he is currently in the Jones County Adult Detention Center.

According to the Laurel Police Department, Buckley was wanted on two counts of murder after two people were killed at Loper’s Laundry in Laurel.

Buckley faces 12 felony charges total from separate incidents.

Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox said the public’s help was indispensable in this case.

“I cannot say enough about our local Crime Stoppers,” said Cox. “The board director, Wilbur Chamberlain, who is a retired captain from LPD. They were the ones a lot of this information flowed through.”

Cox said the tip that caught Buckley in Ohio was sent through Crime Stoppers.

“I can’t say enough about CrimeStoppers, and if anyone has any information about this crime or other crimes, call Crimestoppers,” Cox said.

Anyone with information regarding crime tips can contact CrimeStoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).

