City of Meridian Arrest Report December 30, 2022
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|JASMINE BROWN
|1992
|3810 PAULDING ST APT 2 MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|DERRICK D MCSHAN
|1976
|2428 OLD MARION RD MERIDIAN, MS
|WILLFUL TRESPASSING
|DANIEL R BAXLEY
|1984
|1636 59TH PL MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
MALICIOUS MISCHIEF X 3
WILLFUL TRESPASSING X 3
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from December 29, 2022 at 6:00 AM to December 30, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
