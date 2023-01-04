City of Meridian Arrest Report January 3, 2023

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were no commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were no stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

At 7:27 AM on January 1, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 3000 block of 7th Street. Entry was gained through a window.

At 8:26 AM on January 1, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 3000 block of Chandler Street. Entry was gained through a window.

At 10:41 AM on January 1, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1100 block of 15th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

There were no residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 51 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 4 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 10:43 AM on January 1, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3800 block of 42ndStreet. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 2:29 PM on January 1. 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4500 block of Arthur Street. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 3:07 PM on January 1, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3500 block of 35thStreet. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.