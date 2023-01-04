City of Meridian Arrest Report January 3, 2023

By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 1:01 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
JARVIS L ROBINSON1988818 63RD AVE MERIDIAN, MSTELEPHONE HARASSMENT
JOSEPH A TUCKER19811537 A MARION RUSSELL RD MERIDIAN, MSPUBLIC DRUNK
JEREMY D HARDY19951318 19TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
SHOOTING IN THE CITY
KEITH D MARSHALL19703910 26TH ST MERIDIAN, MSDUI
JEMIL T CARLISLE19823015 MT BARTON RD APT D17 MERIDIAN, MSSHOOTING IN THE CITY
CENTAURI L COLLINS19942704 VALLEY RD LOT 95 MERIDIAN, MSDUI
TENESHA L PRINGLE1994351 SWEET GUM BOTTOM RD MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT
SABASTIAN A SIMS1982701 WATERVIEW DR MERIDAIN, MSTRESPASSING
MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
SANTEDRA S RAY1996506 FRONT ST EXT APT D6 MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING
SHAKEITHIA L DEATON1993200 23RD ST APT B117 MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING
TYRONE L BROWN19776465 K CHICKASAW ST MARION, MSDUI
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from December 30, 2022 at 6:00 AM to January 3, 2023 at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 7:27 AM on January 1, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 3000 block of 7th Street. Entry was gained through a window.
At 8:26 AM on January 1, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 3000 block of Chandler Street. Entry was gained through a window.
At 10:41 AM on January 1, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1100 block of 15th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 51 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 4 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 10:43 AM on January 1, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3800 block of 42ndStreet. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 2:29 PM on January 1. 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4500 block of Arthur Street. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 3:07 PM on January 1, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3500 block of 35thStreet. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

