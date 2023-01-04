City of Meridian Arrest Report January 3, 2023
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|JARVIS L ROBINSON
|1988
|818 63RD AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
|JOSEPH A TUCKER
|1981
|1537 A MARION RUSSELL RD MERIDIAN, MS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
|JEREMY D HARDY
|1995
|1318 19TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
SHOOTING IN THE CITY
|KEITH D MARSHALL
|1970
|3910 26TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
|JEMIL T CARLISLE
|1982
|3015 MT BARTON RD APT D17 MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOOTING IN THE CITY
|CENTAURI L COLLINS
|1994
|2704 VALLEY RD LOT 95 MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
|TENESHA L PRINGLE
|1994
|351 SWEET GUM BOTTOM RD MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|SABASTIAN A SIMS
|1982
|701 WATERVIEW DR MERIDAIN, MS
|TRESPASSING
MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|SANTEDRA S RAY
|1996
|506 FRONT ST EXT APT D6 MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
|SHAKEITHIA L DEATON
|1993
|200 23RD ST APT B117 MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
|TYRONE L BROWN
|1977
|6465 K CHICKASAW ST MARION, MS
|DUI
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from December 30, 2022 at 6:00 AM to January 3, 2023 at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 7:27 AM on January 1, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 3000 block of 7th Street. Entry was gained through a window.
At 8:26 AM on January 1, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 3000 block of Chandler Street. Entry was gained through a window.
At 10:41 AM on January 1, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1100 block of 15th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 51 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 4 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 10:43 AM on January 1, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3800 block of 42ndStreet. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 2:29 PM on January 1. 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4500 block of Arthur Street. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 3:07 PM on January 1, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3500 block of 35thStreet. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
